KIA’s Terminal One to be used to service private jets

The operator may start operations in 2019 after some renovations are done at KIA’s Terminal One.

Ghana airports review: which is the best airport in Ghana and why? play

Kotoka International Airport

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company John Attafuah has revealed that Terminal one of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) will soon be used for the servicing of private jets.

Mr Attafuah told Accra-based Joy FM that the Ghana Airports Company has issued a license for a fixed based operator.

“We are going to turn terminal one into a fixed based operation where will give it out to a private operator who will service private jets.”

"We hope that when we do that we will be able to attract private jets from neighbouring countries. Those who own private jets may come and even use here as their base and we can earn some income from there.” Mr Attafuah added.

This comes after domestic airlines were moved to Terminal Two following the completion of the new Terminal Three for international travels.

Meanwhile, the name of the private fixed base operator is yet to be disclosed.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

