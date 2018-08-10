Pulse.com.gh logo
Here is why the fight against galamsey will be new Minister’s priority


Illegal Mining Here is why the fight against galamsey will be new Minister’s priority

Kwaku Asoma-Cheremeh takes over from John Peter Amewu who will now head the Energy Ministry after Nana Akufo-Addo fired Boakye Agyarko.

President Akufo-Addo has reassigned the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister to the Land and Natural Resources Ministry.

Kwaku Asoma-Cheremeh takes over from John Peter Amewu who will now head the Energy Ministry after Nana Akufo-Addo fired Boakye Agyarko.

When Mr Amewu was appointed as Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, he initiated processes to stop illegal mining which is popularly referred to as galamsey.

It was during his tenure, the government banned illegal and small-scale mining.

His reassignment to the Energy Ministry has made some small-scale miners and illegal miners happy.

They believe the new Minister Kwaku Asoma-Cheremeh will be lenient and allow them to go back mining.

However, this may not be possible.

The fight against galamsey will continue because it was a cabinet decision to stop illegal mining and not a decision taken only by the minister.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Minister Mr Asoma-Cheremeh, also said Accra FM that those rejoicing over the removal of Mr Amewu should know that he will continue the fight.

“I will continue from where Amewu left off, and, so, anybody rejoicing that Amewu has been removed should stand well because I will continue the fight against galamsey.”

“The fight against galamsey will rather be strengthened under my watch, we will follow the law to ensure that the president’s vision of protecting the water bodies and the environment is achieved.”

