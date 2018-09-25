Joy FM’s Israel Laryea is stupid and retarded – NAM1

news

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Limited Nana Appiah Mensah has described Joy FM’s Israel Laryea with unprintable words for doing a report on Menzgold UK.

In an Instagram post, the embattled business man said he is a businessman and not a politician.

“Hello Israel Laryea, today I celebrate your stupidity and retarded mindedness. Set up a provision store today in a kiosk and employ just one Ghanaian. That is more than the pursuit of this evil smear campaign agenda. Maybe you need to be reminded, I am a businessman and not a politician. You can't break me! Business is not a thing for the pope. Think about it. God bless you.”

His reaction comes after a senior journalist from Multimedia’s Joy News visited the Menzgold UK office to verify its operations among others.

Israel Laryea in his report mentioned that there was no visible signage of Menzgold like it is seen in Ghana.

He also indicated that he only saw 2 women who may be staffs of the company and looked Ghanaian walk out of the office.

Many people criticised him for doing a poor job. Mr Mensah has also responded by asking Israel Laryea to at least set up a provision shop and employ one person before he starts reporting about him.