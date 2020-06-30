Volkswagen was the first global automobile company to sign MOU with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to establish a vehicle assembly plant in Ghana under the Ghana Automobile Manufacturing Development Programme.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Jeffrey Oppong Peprah who accompanied the Minister and his team to the tour of the plant indicated that the company has commenced commercial production under a registered local company VW Ghana and is currently producing five Volkswagen models in its Accra plant.

Minister for Trade & Industry pays working visit to VW Ghana assembly facility in Accra

These brands include Tiguan, Amarok Pickup, Passat, Polo, and Teramont.

The CEO informed the Minister that the company is planning the grand launching of Volkswagen car models made in Ghana soon.

Mr. Kyerematen used the visit to present the Bonafide Vehicle Assembler Certificate to VW Ghana.

He also commended Mr. Thomas Schaefer, the Head of Volkswagen Sub Saharan Africa Region who joined the tour via a virtual link and his team for the confidence shown in Ghana.

He promised the Government’s support to facilitate the development of the second phase of the company to ensure that the country reaps the full benefit of automobile manufacturing.

The Minister was accompanied by Mr. Subhi Accad, CEO of Universal Motors Volkswagen’s retailer and a team from both the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Finance.