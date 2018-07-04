NLC directs striking Aayalolo drivers to go back to work

news

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered the striking drivers of the BRT Aayalolo buses to call off their strike and resume work immediately.

In an urgent letter signed by the Commission’s Director of Administration and Human Resources, Dr. Bernice Welbeck ordered the drivers and managers of the buses to appear before the Commission on Thursday, July 5, 2018, to discuss the way forward.

She said the decision to strike came as a shock since there was an impending case between GAPTE and the drivers at the NLC which was being resolved.

READ ALSO: Ban on tilapia import to boost local production

She added that both parties have been asked to submit their issues in dispute only to hear of the strike.

In a related development, the Management of the Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE), have also expressed shock at the decision of its drivers to declare a sit-down strike.

The Management said the concerns of the drivers which formed their basis for the declaration of the industrial action have been sent to the National Labour Commission for a determination.

READ ALSO: GRA to prosecute tax defaulters after 31st August

The Communications Manager at GAPTE, Fred Chidi told Accra-based Citi FM that the strike is uncalled for since the workers had earlier reported the matter to the NLC for a determination.

“As we speak right now the NLA has intervened in the matter and the situation is in arbitration right now. It is interesting that it is the workers’ group which reported this matter to the National Labour Commission and the Commission has taken over the matter. The whole of June we’ve been in arbitration over this matter. So we were surprised when the driver refused to work. Because we would have thought that we would have gone through the process and the labour commission would have ruled on the matter and we’ll see the way forward, so it was quite surprising to us.”