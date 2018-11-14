Only stupid people will register with Menzgold online-Ken Agyapong

news

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has described customers who will register with Menzgold online as the most stupid people on earth.

Speaking on Adom TV, Mr Agyapong used unprintable words in describing Menzgold customer who will register online considering the current situation of the gold-firm.

He said that no sensible person should fall for this online registration.

He said that the authorities must seize the assets of Menzgold CEO, the board of Directors and all the other officials; sell them and use the proceeds to pay customers who invested at Menzgold.

Kennedy Agaypong has been an ardent critic of Menzgold since the Securities and Exchange Commission ordered the Gold investment company to shut down for operating without a license.

His latest comment comes after the CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah entreated customers to move their investment online (Menzgold online) due to the shutdown order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

However, not even a single person has been paid his money since September 12 the order of shutdown was made public. Menzgold initially released a schedule to pay investors.

Later it changed it and changed it again. Now, the CEO is advising them to move online to avoid the watching eyes of regulators like the BOG and SEC.

But the SEC has warned that it will continue to monitor the dealings of Menzgold Ghana Limited, who are set to begin migrating customers to a newly-established online platform.