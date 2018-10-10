President Akufo-Addo appoints 3 Dep. CEOs to COCOBOD

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed three Deputy Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

They 3 are Emmanuel Ray Ankrah (Dep. Chief Executive, F&A); Dr. Emmanuel Agyemang Dwomoh (Dep. Chief Executive, A&QC); and Emmanuel Adem Opoku (Dep. Chief Executive, OPS).

The appointment was announced by the CEO of Ghana Cocoa Board, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, in a circular to the staff of COCOBOD, dated 8 October 2018.

The appointments of the Deputy CEOs comes a few days after the president, reassigned the Deputy Chief Executive Officer-In-Charge of Agronomy and Quality Control at COCOBOD, Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah, to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

In a letter dated October 1, 2018, and addressed to Dr. Adu-Ampomah it said: “The president has, with immediate effect, reassigned you to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture as a Special Adviser on Cocoa Affairs to the Minister.”

The letter was signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo.

The letter did not give any reasons for Dr. Adu-Ampomah’s reassignment.

The 67-year-old Dr. Adu-Ampomah retired from public service in the Kufuor administration. He was later given a two-year contract by COCOBOD as a plant breeder responsible for its pollination programme.

In 2017, Dr. Adu-Ampomah served as the Head of the Transitional Team in charge of Cocoa Affairs as the Mahama administration was handing over power to the Akufo-Addo government.

Dr. Adu-Ampomah also chaired the committee that investigated the purchasing of Lithovit Foliar fertiliser by COCOBOD under former CEO Dr. Stephen Opuni.

The same committee recommended the termination of the employment of a senior scientist at the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG), Dr. Afrifa, who served with COCOBOD for 30 years.