Report says mining companies refuse to pay dividend to gov’t

news

A report by the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI) on the country’s mining sector has indicated that mining companies failed to pay dividend to the government in 2016.

The GHEITI report disclosed that gold production recorded in 2016 increased by 17 percent as compared to 2015.

Meanwhile, production of bauxite and manganese recorded a 26 and 30 percent increase respectively. However, production of diamond reduced by 0.28 percent.

READ ALSO: Ghana is seventh wealthiest African country

The value of Gold exported in 2016, also increased from the 3,212 dollars recorded in 2015 to 4,919 million dollars in 2016.

However, no mining company paid dividends to the government as stated by the Minerals and Mining Laws.

According to the Minerals and Mining Laws, every mining lease holder in the country is expected to pay 10 percent of its profit to the government which must be collected by the Finance Ministry.

“The poor payment of dividends to government has been a trend as only 4 out of 22 companies contributed 10 percent of its profit to the government in 10 years, from 2005 to 2014. Again in 2015, only two companies, Goldfields and Ghana Manganese Company paid. Last year, the government received 13.5 million from only Chirano gold.”

READ ALSO: Menzgold to pay customers in 90 days

However, companies contribution to GDP in the form of corporate taxes went up by 15 percent, to 409 million cedis after reducing from the 16 percent in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Minerals Commission is seeking the abolishing of taxes on exploration in order to attract more investors to the mining industry.

The Chief Executive Kwasi Addae Antwi Boisiako says the amount investors are expected to pay before exploration for minerals makes the industry unattractive to investors.