Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Report says mining companies refuse to pay dividend to gov’t


Paying Taxes Report says mining companies refuse to pay dividend to gov’t

According to the Minerals and Mining Laws, every mining lease holder in the country is expected to pay 10 percent of its profit to the government which must be collected by the Finance Ministry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Newmont Ghana play

Newmont Ghana

A report by the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI) on the country’s mining sector has indicated that mining companies failed to pay dividend to the government in 2016.

The GHEITI report disclosed that gold production recorded in 2016 increased by 17 percent as compared to 2015.

Meanwhile, production of bauxite and manganese recorded a 26 and 30 percent increase respectively. However, production of diamond reduced by 0.28 percent.

READ ALSO: Ghana is seventh wealthiest African country

The value of Gold exported in 2016, also increased from the 3,212 dollars recorded in 2015 to 4,919 million dollars in 2016.

However, no mining company paid dividends to the government as stated by the Minerals and Mining Laws.

According to the Minerals and Mining Laws, every mining lease holder in the country is expected to pay 10 percent of its profit to the government which must be collected by the Finance Ministry.

“The poor payment of dividends to government has been a trend as only 4 out of 22 companies contributed 10 percent of its profit to the government in 10 years, from 2005 to 2014. Again in 2015, only two companies, Goldfields and Ghana Manganese Company paid. Last year, the government received 13.5 million from only Chirano gold.”

READ ALSO: Menzgold to pay customers in 90 days

However, companies contribution to GDP in the form of corporate taxes went up by 15 percent, to 409 million cedis after reducing from the 16 percent in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Minerals Commission is seeking the abolishing of taxes on exploration in order to attract more investors to the mining industry.

The Chief Executive Kwasi Addae Antwi Boisiako says the amount investors are expected to pay before exploration for minerals makes the industry unattractive to investors.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Richest African Countries: Ghana is seventh wealthiest African country Richest African Countries Ghana is seventh wealthiest African country
Menzgold Issues: Menzgold to pay customers in 90 days Menzgold Issues Menzgold to pay customers in 90 days
Menzgold Ghana: 'I was told NAM1 has a room full of money to pay us' – Menzgold customer Menzgold Ghana 'I was told NAM1 has a room full of money to pay us' – Menzgold customer
Illegal Businesses: EOCO arrests 2 finance houses directors without licence Illegal Businesses EOCO arrests 2 finance houses directors without licence
Doing Business With China: 'We’re dealing with China with our eyes wide open' - Prez Doing Business With China 'We’re dealing with China with our eyes wide open' - Prez
Jobberman: Fresh from National Service and still looking for a job? Get that dream job today! Jobberman Fresh from National Service and still looking for a job? Get that dream job today!

Recommended Videos

Business News: George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO Business News George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO
Duncan-Williams: Convert your church into factory to save economy – Sociologist Duncan-Williams Convert your church into factory to save economy – Sociologist
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28 Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28



Top Articles

1 Kotoka International Airport Domestic flights move to Terminal 2 todaybullet
2 Gold Dealership ‘We’ll settle all entitlements’ – Menzgold urges...bullet
3 Economy Collapsing banks will affect traders, farmers- Mahama to gov'tbullet
4 Menzgold Ghana 'I was told NAM1 has a room full of money to pay...bullet
5 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
6 Financial Crisis Nduom praised for championing the cause of...bullet
7 Illegal Businesses EOCO arrests 2 finance houses directors...bullet
8 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana...bullet
9 Merchandise GAME lands at Achimota retail centre with a...bullet
10 Jobberman Fresh from National Service and still...bullet

Top Videos

1 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet

Business

Recognition DigiCut win big at the SME Ghana 2017 Awards ceremony
Housing deficit Govt to partner private sector to reduce housing deficit
Education In Ghana Free SHS isn't a guarantee for a second term – AFAG Warns NPP
Economy of Ghana ‘You can lecture on economy; but reality will expose you’ – Mahama mocks Bawumia
X
Advertisement