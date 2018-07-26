Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

School Feeding ‘illegally’ invested GHC 16m with Dalex, Cal Bank


School Feeding ‘illegally’ invested GHC 16m with Dalex, Cal Bank – Report

The programme invested GHC 5,000,000 and GHC 11,000,000 on July 29 and July 8 with Dalex Finance and Leasing Company and Cal Bank respectively.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nana Oye Lithur play

Nana Oye Lithur

The 2017 Auditor General’s annual report has revealed that the Ghana School Feeding Programme invested GHC 16,000,000 with Dalex Finance and Leasing Company as well as Cal Bank in 2016.

The programme invested GHC 5,000,000 and GHC 11,000,000 on July 29 and July 8 with Dalex Finance and Leasing Company and Cal Bank respectively.

According to the report, the investment was illegal because government agencies are not “required to make such investments unless with the express approval of the Minister of Finance.”

READ ALSO: Helicopter carrying gold force-lands at maize farm

It further said management’s use of its resources in such a manner “undermines the effort of government in providing prompt services for the successful implementation of the School Feeding Programme.”

Responding to this claim, Chief Executive Officer for Dalex Finance and Leasing Company, Ken Thompson said that the money was invested at a commercial rate at the time and subsequently “paid back.”

He added that government agencies regularly to make such payments to financial institutions, using the money they have no immediate need for the money.

“Institutions place money with us all the time, and the rates we give for the money that we receive is at the rate at the time. I presume the money they gave us was money they had received and did not have the immediate use for it.”

These happened when the erstwhile Mahama administration was in power. The Ministry was then headed by Nana Oye Lithur.

READ ALSO: Gov't suspends deadline for removing foreigners in retail markets

Meanwhile, scores of caterers under the School Feeding Programme have protested a couple of times demanding their arrears.

The basic idea of the school feeding programme has been to provide pupils in primary public schools with one hot, nutritious meal every day.

Payment of the arrears has been seen to be filtering into the caterers with the government recently releasing GHc 10 million to them.

The Ghana School Feeding Programme has been ongoing since 2005, under the Comprehensive African Agricultural Development Programme Pillar III, in response to the first and second Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) on eradicating extreme poverty and hunger and achieving the universal primary education.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

CSR: West Hills Mall opens Pom-pom library for school children CSR West Hills Mall opens Pom-pom library for school children
Ghanaian Retail Market: Gov't suspends deadline for removing foreigners in retail markets Ghanaian Retail Market Gov't suspends deadline for removing foreigners in retail markets
Shop and Drive: Susan snatches 2nd car in West Hills Mall’s ‘Shop and Drive’ promo Shop and Drive Susan snatches 2nd car in West Hills Mall’s ‘Shop and Drive’ promo
In Eastern Region: Helicopter carrying gold force-lands at maize farm In Eastern Region Helicopter carrying gold force-lands at maize farm
Growing Businesses: Glo meets business partners in Ghana Growing Businesses Glo meets business partners in Ghana
Banking In Ghana: 15 banks set to meet GH¢400m minimum capital – BoG Banking In Ghana 15 banks set to meet GH¢400m minimum capital – BoG

Recommended Videos

Nyantakyi Controversy Continues: Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi' Nyantakyi Controversy Continues Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi'
Business News: Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo Business News Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo
Business News: Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK Business News Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK



Top Articles

1 In Eastern Region Helicopter carrying gold force-lands at maize farmbullet
2 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in 2018bullet
3 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
4 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings &...bullet
5 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
6 Banking In Ghana 15 banks set to meet GH¢400m minimum capital...bullet
7 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana...bullet
8 Shop and Drive Susan snatches 2nd car in West Hills Mall’s...bullet
9 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold...bullet
10 Ghanaian Retail Market Gov't suspends deadline for...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
7 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
9 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet
10 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet

Business

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Public Service Gov’t must reduce large public sector workforce - Ken Ofori-Atta
Midland Police Abuse Panic withdrawals hit Midland Savings and Loans
Midland Police Assault Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans closed temporarily
Job sites in Ghana you can follow for real jobs
Job sites in Ghana Job sites in Ghana you can follow for real jobs