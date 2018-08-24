Throwback to when Otabil said ‘money is very easy to handle’

news

A throwback video of Pastor Mensa Otabil saying “money is so easy to handle” has gone viral on social media, following the preacher’s recent troubles.

The ICGC founder has been in the news in recent weeks over his involvement in the collapse of the Capital Bank, where he served as Chairman.

In an earlier explanation, the preacher said his role was in a “non-executive” capacity as he was “not involved in the day-to-day management and operations of the Bank”.

However, a throwback video of one of his sermons captures him boldly proclaiming that handling money in the banking sector is “so easy”.

In the video, which was recorded months back, Pastor said although he is “terrible in mathematics”, succeeding in the banking sector only requires mastering your “addition and subtraction”.

He said: “I didn’t have banking training but I am the chairman of a bank. And I was intimidated the first time, I said ‘wow what am I going to do? I’m just going to make a mess of myself. But you know, money is so easy to handle. Just find out where it’s coming from and where it’s going. That’s it! Where is the money coming from and where it is going? Track it.”

Pastor Otabil added: “I was horrible in mathematics, but I realised that really in Finance you don’t need serious mathematics; just addition and subtraction, that’s all…”

