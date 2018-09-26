Pulse.com.gh logo
U.S.-China trade war can hurt Ghana – Akufo-Addo


President Akufo-Addo called for an amicable solution to the trade war between the two countries because of the inter-dependence of countries across the globe.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that the current trade war between the U.S. and China can affect Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he delivered his address to other world leaders at the 73rd UN General Assembly on Wednesday, 26 September 2018 in New York, United States of America.

Mr Akufo-Addo called for an amicable solution to the trade war between the two countries because of the inter-dependence of countries across the globe.

“Madam President, ten years ago as the General Assembly was starting its proceedings, the world was plunged into a financial crisis. The first scenes of that crisis were played out on a street not far from where we are gathered, but the consequences were felt and are still being felt around the world, and in small countries like Ghana.”

“Some say that upheaval lies at the heart of the change in politics and outlook around the world. Today, as we speak, a trade war is being stoked between the two largest economies of the world. The consequences will affect those who have had no say, including small countries like Ghana.”

“These events provide proof, if some were needed, that ours is an inter-dependent world,” he added.

In his campaign, the U.S. President Donald Trump promised to fix China's "longtime abuse of the broken international system and unfair practices."

Starting in January 2018, the U.S. imposed a tariff on solar panel imports, most of which are manufactured in China.

On 6 July, the U.S. specifically targeted China by imposing 25% tariffs on $34 billion of imported Chinese goods as part of Trump's tariffs policy, which then led China to respond with similarly sized tariffs on U.S. products.

A tariff on an additional $16 billion of Chinese imports was added in mid-August, with China responding proportionately.

A further tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods is to go into effect on 24 September, to which China plans to respond with tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods.

The Trump administration said the tariffs were necessary to protect intellectual property of U.S. businesses, and to help reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China.

