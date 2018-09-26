Pulse.com.gh logo
Menzgold blames SEC suspension for its inability to pay dividends


Menzgold has, meanwhile, assured, its customers that their investments are safe.

Menzgold Ghana has said that it has failed to pay dividend on its Gold Vault Market Product because of its temporary suspension on the business by the Security and Exchanges Commission (SEC).

In a press statement issued by Menzgold on Tuesday (September 25, 2018), was reacting to a comment by the SEC that although Menzgold had been ordered to suspend operations temporarily, it has not prevented the gold dealership from making matured interests on investments.

The statement referred to an interview on Joy News TV Deputy Director General of the SEC, Paul Ababio, indicated that the Commission had not stopped Menzgold from paying matured extra values to customers and that it has only directed it to desist from establishing new contracts.

However, Menzgold said this position by the SEC is surprising.

“We find this position rather surprising as it shows a clear dearth in the SEC’s understanding of our Gold Vault Market product and raises the question of the basis upon which they decided to shut it down.”

“The Gold collectibles offered for trade by patrons of our Gold Vault Market Product are subjected to our quality controls and traded for profit which is shared as Extra Value with the product owner or trader.”

“Any act, order or instruction, therefore, designed or decreed to forbid Menzgold from trading makes it impossible to generate any revenue whatsoever out of which Extra Values are charged and paid to those entitled,” Menzgold explained.

After the SEC ordered Menzgold to cease operations temporarily, the gold firm has failed to pay customers their dividends. Some clients have expressed their dissatisfaction with this development.

Menzgold has, meanwhile, assured, its customers that their investments are safe.

“The leadership of the firm will continue to engage with the relevant bodies to expedite the reimbursement of all entitlements.”

Read the full statement below

RE: NOTICE TO SUSPEND TRADING WITHOUT LICENSE

On an interview on Joy News TV earlier this evening, Deputy Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Paul Ababio, indicated that, they hadn’t stopped MenzGold Ghana from paying matured extra values to customers and that, the directive was to desist from establishing new contracts.

We find this position rather surprising as it shows a clear dearth in the SEC’s understanding of our Gold Vault Market product and raises the question of the basis upon which they decided to shut it down.

The Gold collectibles offered for trade by patrons of our Gold Vault Market Product are subjected to our quality controls and traded for profit which is shared as Extra Value with the product owner or trader.

Any act, order or instruction, therefore, designed or decreed to forbid Menzgold from trading makes it impossible to generate any revenue whatsoever out of which Extra Values are charged and paid to those entitled.

Thought provoking as these ambiguities on the part of the SEC may be, Menzgold Ghana is still committed to ensuring that business operations return to normalcy as soon as possible as the firm is deeply saddened by the social and economic inconveniences this decision and directive of the SEC has caused our Customers and the organization.

Menzgold Ghana assures all customers and patrons that all Gold trades are safe. The leadership of the firm will continue to engage with the relevant bodies to expedite the reimbursement of all entitlements.

Signed

Management,

MENZGOLD

