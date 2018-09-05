uniBank shareholders sued for GHc5.7 billion debt left

news

The Receiver for uniBank, Nii Amanor Dodoo has filed a suit against the 17 shareholders of the now-defunct bank over the repayment of a GHC 5.7 billion debt.

The GHC 5.7 billion debt, according to the receiver, was left by the shareholders.

According to the plaintiff, Nii Amanor Dodoo, the defendants “have breached their duties as directors of uniBank Ghana Limited, and are liable for all the loss to uniBank Ghana ltd by their acts of breach.”

The 17 uniBank shareholders are “jointly and severally liable for the repayment of the amount of GHc5,712,623,145 to uniBank Ghana Ltd,” a portion of the suit said.

uniBank is one of the seven local banks that collapsed due to poor corporate governance and mismanagement of depositors’ funds.

The receiver also wants the 17 shareholders to account “for all advantages, benefits, gains, and profits derived from or obtained by virtue of assets referred to under relief.”

Before this fresh suit, one of the defendants of this case Dr. Kwabena Duffuor had sued the Bank of Ghana over the revocation of uniBank’s operating license.

The former Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor is also seeking a court order to restrain the Central Bank from taking over the assets and liabilities of uniBank.

uniBank was one of five banks merged into the Consolidated Bank Ghana limited, which is 100 percent state-owned after their licences were revoked by the BoG.

Back in March 2018, the central bank again announced that uniBank was also on the verge of collapse, and was taken over, with the audit firm, KPMG Ghana.

Meanwhile, shareholders of uniBank earlier cited KPMG for allegedly engaging in a conflict of interest arrangement with the Bank of Ghana.

The shareholders, in a statement, said they have been denied access to the report by the Bank of Ghana without any reason.

“The recent appointment of KPMG as the Receiver in respect of some assets of uniBank and four other banks shows KPMG seeking to benefit from the report that it provided to the Bank of Ghana through a further paid engagement, a clear conflict of interest situation which does not put KPMG in a good light.”

Two shareholders of the defunct bank have dragged the Bank of Ghana to court canceling its 51 percent stake in adb.

The shareholders, Belstar Capital Limited and Starmount Development Company Limited are seeking the annulment of the BoG’s decision.