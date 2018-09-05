Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

uniBank shareholders sued for GHc5.7 billion debt left


Collapsed Banks uniBank shareholders sued for GHc5.7 billion debt left

According to the plaintiff, Nii Amanor Dodoo, the defendants “have breached their duties as directors of uniBank Ghana Limited, and are liable for all the loss to uniBank Ghana ltd by their acts of breach.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Major shareholder of the defunct uniBank Ghana Limited , Dr. Kwabena Duffuor play

Major shareholder of the defunct uniBank Ghana Limited, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

The Receiver for uniBank, Nii Amanor Dodoo has filed a suit against the 17 shareholders of the now-defunct bank over the repayment of a GHC 5.7 billion debt.

The GHC 5.7 billion debt, according to the receiver, was left by the shareholders.

According to the plaintiff, Nii Amanor Dodoo, the defendants “have breached their duties as directors of uniBank Ghana Limited, and are liable for all the loss to uniBank Ghana ltd by their acts of breach.”

READ ALSO: OccupyGhana objects to in-camera hearing

The 17 uniBank shareholders are “jointly and severally liable for the repayment of the amount of GHc5,712,623,145 to uniBank Ghana Ltd,” a portion of the suit said.

uniBank is one of the seven local banks that collapsed due to poor corporate governance and mismanagement of depositors’ funds.

The receiver also wants the 17 shareholders to account “for all advantages, benefits, gains, and profits derived from or obtained by virtue of assets referred to under relief.”

Before this fresh suit, one of the defendants of this case Dr. Kwabena Duffuor had sued the Bank of Ghana over the revocation of uniBank’s operating license.

READ ALSO: Fear of dismissal causes 2 CBG staff to steal GHS200K

The former Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor is also seeking a court order to restrain the Central Bank from taking over the assets and liabilities of uniBank.

uniBank was one of five banks merged into the Consolidated Bank Ghana limited, which is 100 percent state-owned after their licences were revoked by the BoG.

Back in March 2018, the central bank again announced that uniBank was also on the verge of collapse, and was taken over, with the audit firm, KPMG Ghana.

Meanwhile, shareholders of uniBank earlier cited KPMG for allegedly engaging in a conflict of interest arrangement with the Bank of Ghana.

READ ALSO: ‘We’re trying to replicate China’s development model’ – Nana Addo

The shareholders, in a statement, said they have been denied access to the report by the Bank of Ghana without any reason.

“The recent appointment of KPMG as the Receiver in respect of some assets of uniBank and four other banks shows KPMG seeking to benefit from the report that it provided to the Bank of Ghana through a further paid engagement, a clear conflict of interest situation which does not put KPMG in a good light.”

Two shareholders of the defunct bank have dragged the Bank of Ghana to court canceling its 51 percent stake in adb.

The shareholders, Belstar Capital Limited and Starmount Development Company Limited are seeking the annulment of the BoG’s decision.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Fake Electrical Appliances: Blame Standards Authority for ‘influx’ of fake electrical gadgets – Retailers Fake Electrical Appliances Blame Standards Authority for ‘influx’ of fake electrical gadgets – Retailers
Developing Ghana: ‘We’re trying to replicate China’s development model’ – Nana Addo Developing Ghana ‘We’re trying to replicate China’s development model’ – Nana Addo
Collapsed Banks: OccupyGhana objects to in-camera hearing Collapsed Banks OccupyGhana objects to in-camera hearing
Collapsed Banks: Fear of dismissal causes 2 CBG staff to steal GHS200K Collapsed Banks Fear of dismissal causes 2 CBG staff to steal GHS200K
Banking Crisis: Parliament decides not to probe directors of collapsed banks Banking Crisis Parliament decides not to probe directors of collapsed banks
Hotels: AccorHotels acquires Mövenpick for €482m Hotels AccorHotels acquires Mövenpick for €482m

Recommended Videos

Bilateral Relationship: $2 billion Sinohydro deal signed by Akufo-Addo in China Bilateral Relationship $2 billion Sinohydro deal signed by Akufo-Addo in China
Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries
Volkswagen: Germany likely to put up car manufacturing plant in Ghana Volkswagen Germany likely to put up car manufacturing plant in Ghana



Top Articles

1 Payment Delay Menzgold clients fume over delay in dividend paymentbullet
2 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings & Loans...bullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Infrastructure Development Akufo-Addo in China: $2 billion...bullet
5 World Poverty Clock 2.8 million Ghanaians are living in extreme...bullet
6 Hotels AccorHotels acquires Mövenpick for €482mbullet
7 Collapsed Banks Fear of dismissal causes 2 CBG staff to...bullet
8 Industrialisation Germany likely to put up car...bullet
9 $50bn centenary bond still at analysis stage – Govtbullet
10 Volkswagen In Ghana VW plant to be set up by last...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

How to create digital signature in word
How to create digital signature How to create digital signature in word
Competition From VW Kantanka Automobile says it is not scared of competition
Oil Marketing Companies threaten to SACK 4000 workers
VW In Ghana Guard local interest VW assembling point deal – Adu Asare