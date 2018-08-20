Shareholders of uniBank unhappy with leaked KPMG report

news

The shareholders of defunct uniBank have expressed their reservations about a purported KPMG report on the bank in the public domain.

In a statement issued by the shareholders, they said that efforts to get a copy of the report from the Bank of Ghana have proved futile. This is despite suggestions that the report has been seen by some people.

The Bank of Ghana recently appointed KPMG as official administrator after unibank faced liquidity challenges and was also insolvent.

In August 2018, the central bank again consolidated uniBank with four other local banks to form the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited.

Below is the full statement of uniBank shareholders

The Shareholders of uniBank observe with great concern that a report purporting to be the KPMG Report on the Financial Condition and Future Prospects of uniBank Ghana is being disseminated in the media, even though on the 13th of August 2018, the Shareholders received a letter from the Secretary of the Bank of Ghana, stating that the Bank “is unable, at this time, to make available to you a copy of the Official Administrator’s Report on the bank”.

No reason was assigned for the refusal to provide the report which the Shareholders had requested in a letter dated the 3rd of August 2018.

It is unacceptable for the Bank of Ghana and KPMG to deny Shareholders access to the report, even as material in the report is being widely disseminated to discredit uniBank and instigate public contempt and opprobrium against uniBank. No opportunity has been provided to the Shareholders of uniBank to respond to any purported findings of KPMG and yet they are being tried by the court of public opinion without the full facts of the case.

We note that in the purported Report it is stated that the said Report should not be made available or communicated to any party without the prior written consent of KPMG. There is a further statement by KPMG that “we have not sought to verify information contained herein…accordingly, we are unable to determine the extent to which information and explanations provided to us are complete and accurate and the report should be read in that context.”

The recent appointment of KPMG as the Receiver in respect of some assets of uniBank and four other banks shows KPMG seeking to benefit from the report that it provided to the Bank of Ghana through a further paid engagement, a clear conflict of interest situation which does not put KPMG in a good light.

The Shareholders intend to ensure that the Bank of Ghana provides them with an official copy of the Report so as to enable them to address the contents of the report.