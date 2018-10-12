news

Interestingly Toyota did not start off as a car company, it was only in 1930 that they began to make cars. And to think a once fabric producing company makes the most popular cars is just mind-blowing.

Apart from their amazing production and work ethic, these are 4 outstanding reasons why Toyota cars are so popular.

Availability local mechanics and parts

Nothing is worse than getting stuck on the road and yet no one understands your car. The best decision to make on a car acquisition is to one that can easily be maintained. And that is the Toyota cars. The simplicity in its appearance has created a niche for the local mechanics and even auto parts owners. Just take a stroll through Abossey Okai, the hub of auto parts, and appreciate all these goodies.

Easy on the pocket

Toyota cars are very affordable. And that is why we see so many of them plying our roads. In this time of high cost of living, it’s only natural that people gravitate towards something good as well as affordable. And this isn’t just about the buying price but applies to the auto parts also. Toyota cars make you embrace wear and tear like never before.

Fuel efficient

In this era of high oil prices and subsequently heightened fuel shortages, having a fuel-efficient car is a blessing. Toyota cars are popular because they are great on fuel consumption. Traffic in Accra can be monstrous and psychologically wrecking. But with a Toyota car, you wouldn’t have to worry about missing your appointment and increasing fuel prices too. Save yourself the stress, turn on your air-condition and reschedule your appointment.

Everybody says so

The last thing I can say has made Toyota cars so popular is because everyone says it is. In our parts where purchasing decisions are mostly made on referrals by friends and family, word of mouth has a very powerful effect. This follows the Bandwagon effect that talks of people jumping on a trend to feel belonged. Well, in this case, it is a good belonging. I have never heard anyone complain since joining the Toyota family. Their cars are amazing.

