The president will deliver his 24th update on the measures the country has taken against the spread of coronavirus. The National address will be televised at 8:00 PM across TV Stations.

Among other related concerns, the president will be expected to highlight the arrival of the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines and throw light on the rollout plan for the vaccination process.

Nana Addo to adress the Nation

Ghana through COVAX, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization among others, received 600,000 doses of the vaccines.

The package arrived at the Kotoka International airport on Wednesday, February 24, 2020, with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) confirming that the COVID-19 vaccines to be administered in the country are safe and effective for Ghanaians to take.

In the latest COVID-19 case count update as at 11:40 AM today, 28th February 2021, 626 new cases have been recorded that makes the active cases now stand at 5,480.

According to the Ghana Health Service, this brings Ghana's confirmed total confirmed cases to 83,212 ever since the outbreak in the country with 599 people losing their lives to the virus.