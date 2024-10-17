ADVERTISEMENT
10 richest female pastors in the world in 2024: see their net worth

Andreas Kamasah

The world of Christian ministry is no longer dominated solely by men, as a number of female pastors have risen to prominence, leading congregations, authoring bestselling books, and running global ministries.

Juanita Bynum
Juanita Bynum

These women of faith have not only made a spiritual impact but have also accumulated significant wealth along the way. Here’s a look at the top 10 richest female pastors in the world as of 2024, with Joyce Meyer topping the list.

1. Joyce Meyer (United States)

Joyce Meyer
Joyce Meyer Pulse Ghana

Net Worth: $8 million

Leading the list is Joyce Meyer, founder of Joyce Meyer Ministries. Known for her straightforward teaching style, Meyer’s messages focus on practical Christian living. Her ministry has a global reach, thanks to her television programme, books, and numerous speaking engagements. Meyer has written over 100 books, many of which have become bestsellers, and her ministry continues to grow in influence and wealth.

2. Victoria Osteen (United States)

Victoria Osteen
Victoria Osteen Pulse Ghana

Net Worth: $6 million

Victoria Osteen co-pastors Lakewood Church, the largest church in the U.S., alongside her husband, Joel Osteen. In addition to her role in the church, she is an author and public speaker. Osteen's wealth stems from her involvement in the church’s vast ministry, as well as her personal endeavours, including book sales and speaking tours.

3. Cindy Trimm (United States)

Cindy Trimm
Cindy Trimm Pulse Ghana

Net Worth: $5 million

Cindy Trimm is a motivational speaker, pastor, and author, known for her teachings on empowerment and leadership. With her books, conferences, and spiritual guidance, Trimm has built a strong following. She continues to inspire people worldwide through her unique approach to ministry and personal development.

4. Paula White (United States)

Paula White
Paula White Pulse Ghana

Net Worth: $5 million

Paula White has been in the limelight for years as a televangelist and spiritual advisor. She gained national attention as the spiritual advisor to former U.S. President Donald Trump. White's ministry and television presence, along with her role as a senior pastor at various churches, have earned her considerable wealth and influence.

5. Juanita Bynum (United States)

Juanita Bynum
Juanita Bynum Pulse Ghana
Net Worth: $5 million

Juanita Bynum is an internationally recognised televangelist, gospel singer, and author. Her messages of healing and personal transformation have resonated with millions. Through her books, music, and speaking engagements, Bynum has built a powerful ministry that has brought her significant wealth.

6. Taffi Dollar (United States)

Taffi Dollar
Taffi Dollar Pulse Ghana

Net Worth: $2 million

Taffi Dollar co-pastors World Changers Church International with her husband, Creflo Dollar. She also leads the church's Women’s Ministry and is an author and speaker in her own right. Her leadership in the ministry, coupled with her entrepreneurial ventures, contributes to her family’s significant net worth.

7. Isha Sesay (Sierra Leone)

Isha Sesay
Isha Sesay Pulse Ghana

Net Worth: $1.7 million

Isha Sesay is a prominent media personality and humanitarian. She is also a preacher who uses her platform to advocate for women's rights, youth empowerment, and Christian values. Sesay’s wealth is derived from her media work, ministry, and charitable activities.

8. Funke Felix-Adejumo (Nigeria)

Funke Felix-Adejumo
Funke Felix-Adejumo Pulse Ghana

Net Worth: $1.5 million

Funke Felix-Adejumo is a Nigerian pastor, author, and philanthropist known for her work in empowering women and families. She has built a strong ministry, leads women’s conferences, and runs several charitable foundations. Her influence extends beyond Nigeria, making her a well-known figure in Christian leadership.

9. Sarah Jakes Roberts (United States)

Sarah Jakes Roberts
Sarah Jakes Roberts Pulse Ghana

Net Worth: $1 million

Sarah Jakes Roberts is the daughter of Bishop T.D. Jakes and a pastor in her own right. She co-pastors The Potter’s House at One LA and The Potter’s House Denver with her husband, Touré Roberts. Known for her dynamic preaching and relatable messages, Sarah is also an author and entrepreneur, contributing to her growing influence and financial success.

10. Sheryl Brady (United States)

Sheryl Brady
Sheryl Brady Pulse Ghana
Net Worth: $1 million

Sheryl Brady is the senior pastor of The Potter’s House North Dallas, part of Bishop T.D. Jakes’ ministry network. Her powerful sermons and leadership within the church have earned her a strong following. Brady is also an author and speaker, contributing to her financial success.

These female pastors have demonstrated that women can not only lead in ministry but also achieve significant financial success while doing so. From founding global ministries to writing bestselling books, these women have diversified their influence and revenue streams. Their journeys reflect the growing role of women in global Christian leadership, balancing faith with entrepreneurship.

However, as with their male counterparts, the wealth of these female pastors has sparked debates about the intersection of faith and finances, particularly in relation to the "prosperity gospel." Regardless of these controversies, their impact on their congregations and the broader religious landscape cannot be denied.

