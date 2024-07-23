ADVERTISEMENT
2 men extract dead woman's body and cut off left breast, court adjourns case

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendants also possessed a gun without lawful authority.

2 men extract dead woman's body and cut off left breast, Court adjourns case [Tumblr]
The duo whose addresses were not given were charged with conspiracy, interfering with a corpse and unlawful possession of firearms. The Magistrate, M. Olagbenro did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice. She thereafter adjourned the case until October 29, for mention.

The prosecutor, Insp Elisha Tellang told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 13, at about 11.35 pm, at Gbedun village, Ibadan. Tellang said the defendants conspired to exhume the body of one late Mrs Oyindamola Olosunde and cut off her left breast.

Tellang said the defendants also possessed a gun without lawful authority. He said the offences contravened Sections 6 (b) and 3 of the Robbery and Firearms Laws of Nigeria, 2004 and sessions 517 and 242(1)(b) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

