36 people die in Greece, many injured as 2 speeding trains collide, minister resigns

It was so disastrous that many cars on the highway close to the railway caught fire along with the passenger cabins of the train and the impact pushed some people out of the window, reports say.

A survivor of the fatal accident recounted: “We heard a big bang, (it was) 10 nightmarish seconds, we were turning over in the wagon until we fell on our sides, and until the commotion stopped, then there was panic, cables (everywhere) fire, the fire was immediate, as we were turning over we were being burned, the fire was right and left.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The local stationmaster in the nearby city of Larissa was arrested and has been charged with manslaughter.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis has resigned, saying the incident was so tragic that he could not continue to hold his position as the sector minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports say Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier visited the scene of the disaster and promised to unravel the cause.

Rescue efforts continue while the injured victims receive treatment at various health facilities.