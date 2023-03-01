ADVERTISEMENT
36 people die in Greece, many injured as 2 speeding trains collide, minister resigns

Andreas Kamasah

No fewer than thirty-six (36) passengers have died following a collision between two trains in Greece, while many others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The tragic incident occurred on the evening of Tuesday, February 28, when a passenger train carrying more than 100 passengers and travelling at high speed rammed into a freight train.

It was so disastrous that many cars on the highway close to the railway caught fire along with the passenger cabins of the train and the impact pushed some people out of the window, reports say.

A survivor of the fatal accident recounted: “We heard a big bang, (it was) 10 nightmarish seconds, we were turning over in the wagon until we fell on our sides, and until the commotion stopped, then there was panic, cables (everywhere) fire, the fire was immediate, as we were turning over we were being burned, the fire was right and left.”

READ ALSO: Police officer invades hospital, beats up doctor for examining wife without his consent

The local stationmaster in the nearby city of Larissa was arrested and has been charged with manslaughter.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis has resigned, saying the incident was so tragic that he could not continue to hold his position as the sector minister.

Reports say Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier visited the scene of the disaster and promised to unravel the cause.

Rescue efforts continue while the injured victims receive treatment at various health facilities.

For now, it remains unclear what caused the deadly accident which is described as one of the most devastating transport disasters in the history of the southern European country.

