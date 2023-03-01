ADVERTISEMENT
Police officer invades hospital, beats up doctor for examining wife without his consent

Andreas Kamasah

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has condemned an assault inflicted on one of its members by a police officer who claimed his wife was examined by the doctor without his consent.

According to pulse.ng, the incident occurred on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology unit of the General Hospital in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, triggering health workers within the facility to embark on a strike.

Chairman of NMA in the Kwara State, Dr Ola Ahmed said the errant police officer was attached to the Police Mobile Force.

The doctor conducted the necessary test and she was later discharged. The sergeant, however, returned to the hospital and attacked the doctor who examined his wife.

“The sergeant alleged that the doctor did not seek his consent before examining his wife and that in his culture, it is a taboo,” he recounted.

The doctor was eventually rescued from the aggressive police officer but he sustained some injuries.

Meanwhile, the police officer in question was later arrested and he is reportedly in detention to assist in the investigation.

Dr Ola Ahmed lamented that it is disheartening that the very people who the health workers are breaking their backs every day to save are attacking them instead of appreciating their efforts.

“We come to work as early as 7 am and go home late, and people we are trying to save are abusing and attacking doctors.

“We have used all necessary means to enlighten the public through jingles, banners and talk shows warning the public to desist from assaulting doctors,” he said.

The Medical Association is therefore urging members of society to respect and show love to health workers to enable them to continue saving lives.

