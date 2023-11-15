ADVERTISEMENT
36-year-old painter wins GH¢6 million bet, flies in private jet to Accra to receive it

Andreas Kamasah

Fuseini Siaka, a 36-year-old painter at Barekese, a Kumasi suburb who won GH¢6 million bet flew in a private jet from the Ashanti Regional capital to Accra to receive the prize.

BetPawa, an online betting platform flew the young man, believed to be its biggest aviator winner to the national capital and gave him an enviable treat.

According to Siaka, he won the jaw-dropping prize with just GH¢40 after trying several times.

“l was shocked when I saw the figure, I couldn’t pronounce it so I showed it to a brother, the next moment, I had a call from BetPawa and the caller told me not to worry, and that my cash was intact,” the elated man recounted.

Adomonline.com reports that before winning the bet prize, Siaka was jobless and was still dependent on his mother for survival.

“I have a lot of plans but because of the happiness and pressure, I have not decided what to use the money for. I must confess that I was shocked when I saw the GH¢6m in my wallet and at a point, I thought it was a dream,” the news website quotes him as saying.

A GH¢6 million cheque was given to him by BetPawa during a brief ceremony at the Holiday Inn hotel in Accra along with a VVIP ticket to see his favourite team, Hearts of Oak, play Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.

Siaka who came to Accra with his sister, brother, and friend was also gifted an iPhone Pro Max.

He believes that the prize will turn his life and that of his family around.

