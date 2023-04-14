Nearly a dozen others were also hospitalized in Kenya's coastal Kilifi county after being rescued while waiting for the imminent end of the world.
4 die while fasting to reach heaven faster 'to meet Jesus'
Four people died on Thursday, April 13, 2023, died while fasting to meet Jesus Christ the Saviour.
According to police, the gang had been hiding out in a forest for many days after being instructed by a local preacher to fast while "waiting to meet Jesus" adding that they rescued 11 people – six of them were emaciated and in critical condition.
Police said they will resume a search for more members of the group on Friday morning following reports that others were still in the forest.
Police are reported to have found a fresh in the forest which will be investigated.
The worshippers belong to Good News International Church led by a local pastor who has been on police radar for allegedly urging his followers to starve to death to reach heaven faster.
The pastor is currently out on police bail after he was charged last month over the death of two children whose parents are among his followers.
