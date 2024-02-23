The incident, which occurred in the Tano South district of the Ahafo Region, has sparked outrage and concern across the country. According to a report by UTV, medical examinations conducted on the first-year student confirmed that she had indeed suffered sexual assault.
5 SHS students granted GH¢100k bail each for alleged gang-rape of first-year student
The Duayaw Nkwanta Circuit Court has granted bail to five final-year students of Bechem Senior High School, each in the sum of GH¢100,000, over allegations of gang-raping a first-year female student.
The court's decision to grant bail to the accused students comes amidst intense scrutiny and demands for justice from various quarters of society. However, it is reported that the suspects have been remanded into custody as none of them were able to meet the bail conditions. They are now awaiting further proceedings, scheduled for March 18.
The case has drawn significant attention to the issue of sexual violence within educational institutions, prompting calls for more robust measures to protect students, particularly vulnerable groups such as first-year students.
Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring that justice is served and have urged the public to allow the legal process to take its course.
The latest development has triggered a growing consensus on the need for concerted efforts to address the underlying factors contributing to such incidents and to foster a safe and conducive environment for all students within the educational system.
