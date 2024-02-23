5 SHS students granted GH¢100k bail each for alleged gang-rape of first-year student

The court's decision to grant bail to the accused students comes amidst intense scrutiny and demands for justice from various quarters of society. However, it is reported that the suspects have been remanded into custody as none of them were able to meet the bail conditions. They are now awaiting further proceedings, scheduled for March 18.

The case has drawn significant attention to the issue of sexual violence within educational institutions, prompting calls for more robust measures to protect students, particularly vulnerable groups such as first-year students.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring that justice is served and have urged the public to allow the legal process to take its course.

ADVERTISEMENT