ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

55-year-old man parade amid singing, booing while carrying alleged stolen goat

Andreas Kamasah

Drama unfolded in KpareKpare, a farming community near Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, when a 55-year-old man, accused of stealing a goat, was paraded through the township with the stolen animal slung around his neck.

55-year-old man paraded amid singing and booing while carrying allegedly stolen goat
55-year-old man paraded amid singing and booing while carrying allegedly stolen goat

The suspect, identified as Abalo Kwesi, was subjected to overwhelming humiliation as he was marched through the town in full view of the residents. The youth of the area followed him, singing and booing, adding to his disgrace.

Recommended articles

Kasim Jein Gbandi, a resident of KpareKpare, told the Ghana News Agency that their goats had been stolen many times, but they were helpless and didn’t know who was behind the thefts. He added that some children raised the alarm after spotting Abalo Kwesi in a bush where he had allegedly killed one of the stolen goats, leading to his capture by community members.

A she-goat [Wikimedia Commons]
A she-goat [Wikimedia Commons] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Another resident, Beatrice Kawodei, a retired teacher, also accused the suspect of repeatedly stealing her goats at night. She noted that some of her neighbours had lost as many as six goats. “He is in the habit of stealing goats from the community, which he will allegedly slaughter in the bush at night and take the meat to his house,” she was quoted as saying by the Ghana News Agency.

The reaction of the residents to the arrest of Abalo Kwesi suggests that the public humiliation was seen as a 'good riddance' after enduring petty thefts for a long time. Kasim Waja, a resident of Sariki Zongo, mentioned that the rampant criminal activity and frustration among the residents had made mob justice common in the area.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

55-year-old man paraded amid singing and booing while carrying allegedly stolen goat

55-year-old man parade amid singing, booing while carrying alleged stolen goat

President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame

Rwanda shuts down 8,000 churches, mosques for lack of soundproof, theology degree

14-year-old boy to spend 6 months in juvenile home for stealing grinding machines

14-year-old boy to spend 6 months in juvenile home for stealing grinding machines

Bridal Party Car Crash

Bride and groom survive serious car crash on wedding day in Techiman