55-year-old man parade amid singing, booing while carrying alleged stolen goat

The parade attracted even more residents, who left their homes to witness the spectacle. Many expressed relief at the arrest of Abalo Kwesi, accusing him of being notorious for invading their homes to steal goats. In their view, the suspect's 'cup was full.'

Kasim Jein Gbandi, a resident of KpareKpare, told the Ghana News Agency that their goats had been stolen many times, but they were helpless and didn’t know who was behind the thefts. He added that some children raised the alarm after spotting Abalo Kwesi in a bush where he had allegedly killed one of the stolen goats, leading to his capture by community members.

Pulse Nigeria

Another resident, Beatrice Kawodei, a retired teacher, also accused the suspect of repeatedly stealing her goats at night. She noted that some of her neighbours had lost as many as six goats. “He is in the habit of stealing goats from the community, which he will allegedly slaughter in the bush at night and take the meat to his house,” she was quoted as saying by the Ghana News Agency.