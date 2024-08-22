55-year-old man parade amid singing, booing while carrying alleged stolen goat

The suspect, identified as Abalo Kwesi, was subjected to overwhelming humiliation as he was marched through the town in full view of the residents. The youth of the area followed him, singing and booing, adding to his disgrace.
Drama unfolded in KpareKpare, a farming community near Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, when a 55-year-old man, accused of stealing a goat, was paraded through the township with the stolen animal slung around his neck.
The parade attracted even more residents, who left their homes to witness the spectacle. Many expressed relief at the arrest of Abalo Kwesi, accusing him of being notorious for invading their homes to steal goats. In their view, the suspect's 'cup was full.'
Kasim Jein Gbandi, a resident of KpareKpare, told the Ghana News Agency that their goats had been stolen many times, but they were helpless and didn’t know who was behind the thefts. He added that some children raised the alarm after spotting Abalo Kwesi in a bush where he had allegedly killed one of the stolen goats, leading to his capture by community members.
Another resident, Beatrice Kawodei, a retired teacher, also accused the suspect of repeatedly stealing her goats at night. She noted that some of her neighbours had lost as many as six goats. “He is in the habit of stealing goats from the community, which he will allegedly slaughter in the bush at night and take the meat to his house,” she was quoted as saying by the Ghana News Agency.
The reaction of the residents to the arrest of Abalo Kwesi suggests that the public humiliation was seen as a 'good riddance' after enduring petty thefts for a long time. Kasim Waja, a resident of Sariki Zongo, mentioned that the rampant criminal activity and frustration among the residents had made mob justice common in the area.