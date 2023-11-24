Ablakwa overjoyed as Ya-Na invites him to palace, makes huge donation to flood victims

“The Ya-Na’s outstanding humanitarian gesture does not only confirm his widely acclaimed reputation for philanthropy, it perhaps, most importantly, highlights our unflinching unity, common humanity and nationhood above all exaggerated divisions and false prejudices,” Ablakwa wrote. “Long live our awesome cultures and traditions, and long live a united, stable and peaceful Ghana in the midst of our beautiful diversity.”

According to the lawmaker, he and some traditional leaders within his constituency embarked on a journey on Wednesday, November 22 to the Gbewaa Palace where Ya-Na made the donation.

Several influential Ghanaians have been showing love and empathy to the victims of the flooding along the Volta River since the control spillage of the Akosombo Dam began on September 15, 2023, which left many thousands of people devastated.

A day before Ya-Na’s donation, His Eminence, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam visited the flood-hit areas and made donations to the victims.

“It has been such a rare honour, an extreme privilege and profoundly inspirational hosting His Eminence, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam of the Republic of Ghana who insisted on personally visiting VRA-induced flood victims in my constituency, praying with them and making exceptionally generous donations.

“The National Chief Imam's soothing message of Allah's bountiful blessings after any disaster was most uplifting, therapeutic and divinely reassuring.

“His Eminence led special prayers for all the displaced including senior citizens, mothers, children and other vulnerable persons in the 21 camps.

“In addition to a massive donation of carefully selected relief items, the globally celebrated religious leader and oracle of peace made a cash donation of GHS70,000.00,” Ablakwa wrote on social media.

In addition to the cash donation were essential items valued over GH₵300,000, including rice, water, clothing, footwear, and hygiene supplies.