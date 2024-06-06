ADVERTISEMENT
Accra-Winneba Highway collapses at Okyereko after contractor diverts river

Gideon Nicholas Day

A major disruption to the Accra-Winneba Highway has occurred after a contractor working on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway diverted the Ayensu River, causing significant flooding and a large gully to form across the main road.

On Thursday morning, commuters found themselves stranded as floodwaters from the Ayensu River inundated the highway, creating urgent calls for immediate road repairs and action against the contractor responsible for the diversion.

The incident, which began on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, also resulted in over 150 homes in Gomoa Mampong being flooded. The diversion significantly impacted a bridge spanning the River Ayensu, contributing to the widespread flooding.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, many Commuters expressed frustrations over the incident with many, demanding swift measures to repair the damaged road and hold the contractor accountable. The diversion of the river not only disrupted the highway but also severely affected the local infrastructure.

The River Ayensu, which originates from the Eastern Region, flows across the Accra-Cape Coast Highway at Gomoa Okyereko in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region before emptying into the sea. The disruption has highlighted the critical need for coordinated planning and execution of infrastructure projects to prevent such disasters.

Robert Hackman, the Gomoa East District Director for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO), advised commuters to use alternative routes through Winneba while restoration work is carried out.

He emphasized the urgency of restoring the highway to prevent further inconvenience and potential hazards.

