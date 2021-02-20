According to Adomonline.com, the fatal road crash occurred on Friday.

The news portal reported that the three, a male and two females on board a Toyota Landcruiser Prado with registration number GN 3966-17 were from the Accra direction heading towards Winneba when their car collided with a trailer with registration 752-20 from Winneba to Accra just before the main Okyereko bridge.

Accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Winneba-Highway claims lives of 3 foreigners

The bodies of the deceased, whose identities were unknown at the time of filing this report, have been deposited at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, the report said.

Both the driver of the trailer and his mate are reported to have sustained serious injuries, are receiving treatment in the same hospital.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, who was at the scene, reported that the driver of the Toyota Prado made a dangerous overtaking, veered off into the other lane and collided head-on, leading to the death of all occupants instantly.

The reporter said that the police rushed to the scene to convey the bodies to the morgue pending investigations.