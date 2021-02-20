The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said this on Friday during the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out plan which was organised by the Ministries of Health and Information.

“There’s an outbreak in Guinea. It’s not yet in Cote d’Ivoire. And it’s not in Ghana, but we need to be worried,” he said.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye emphasized that the GHS has issued an alert to all health facilities across the 16 regions of Ghana to be on the lookout for a possible outbreak.

He further disclosed that his outfit has advised health facilities to improvise by activating all the public health emergency systems to include Ebola since those are the same systems that are being used in the Covid-19 fight.

“We also want public education on Ebola using the media and other platforms to be enhanced in all the regions,” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said.

On February 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a new Ebola outbreak in Guinea, with three confirmed Ebola cases, including one death.

A statement released by WHO said Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Senegal as well as other countries were at risk in the sub-region.

The Organisation said it will be beefing up community surveillance of cases in their border districts as well as strengthening their capacity to test for cases and conduct surveillance in health facilities.