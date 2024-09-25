ADVERTISEMENT
All hail Nana Addo, he made everything free - NPP fan says more Ghanaians travelled

Gideon Nicholas Day

A video of a young man passionately praising the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its achievements under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has gone viral on social media. The clip, which has gained significant attention, features the individual lauding the government's initiatives, particularly in making education, healthcare, and travel more accessible to Ghanaians.

In a post shared on X by user Mr.Blay (@TwentyOne_OBO), the caption reads:

"A die-hard fan of the NPP😂😂 Nothing go change his mind ooo 💔😪."

In the video, the young man, speaking in Akan, sings the praises of Nana Addo's administration, highlighting tsocial medhe introduction of the Ghana Card, improved healthcare through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and other social interventions.

He is heard saying, "What are you saying? All you need is a pen to work. Bring your Ghana Card and come and work. See Nana Addo! Kufuor brought health insurance, and Nana Addo brought the Ghana Card, birth certificates, and everything."

He mentions how roads have been constructed and basic necessities like food are provided for free. "You eat free, everything is free. Just take a pen and go to school, but you don’t want to. What else should Nana Addo do for you?"

The fan also supported Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, stating, "Bawumia is coming, you should all vote for him. It was during Nana Addo's time that a lot more Ghanaians got to travel."

The video has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many amused by the young man’s unwavering support for the ruling party.

User @Larbi_SarkCess commented, “See the youth we have 😂😂😂😂,” while @RichmondKAnim added, "He said Nana Addo’s time is when people are travelling outside more… the hardship is MORE!!! Let’s stay and suffer together 🤣🤣🤣."

wagyime ong😂

"This boy we have to find him and lay him paaa😂😂😂"

Despite the mixed reactions, the video continues to garner attention across social media platforms.

