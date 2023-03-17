Allowing girlfriend to have male bestie is like giving bone to dog to keep – Relationship advisor

In a video posted on her Facebook page, she stated that if a woman and her male best friend are left in the same room together, they are likely to engage in sexual activity.

She explained that a woman’s male best friend is interested in her but has not mustered the courage to express his feelings to her or is not ready for a relationship with her, but the chemistry remains, which makes it possible for them to get intimate when they find themselves in a suitable environment.

A bestie is defined as someone who you can hang out with and chill. The trend of ladies in relationships calling other men their besties is common these days.