According to the Nigerian woman, Blessing Okoro popularly known as “Blessing CEO”, it doesn’t make sense that a woman who is in a relationship would have another man other than her lover, who she calls her bestie.
Allowing girlfriend to have male bestie is like giving bone to dog to keep – Relationship advisor
A relationship advisor is warning men against tolerating their lovers having male besties, saying it is tantamount to giving a bone to a dog and expecting it not to chew the bone.
In a video posted on her Facebook page, she stated that if a woman and her male best friend are left in the same room together, they are likely to engage in sexual activity.
She explained that a woman’s male best friend is interested in her but has not mustered the courage to express his feelings to her or is not ready for a relationship with her, but the chemistry remains, which makes it possible for them to get intimate when they find themselves in a suitable environment.
A bestie is defined as someone who you can hang out with and chill. The trend of ladies in relationships calling other men their besties is common these days.
Blessing Okoro says it is a scam that ladies of today have been using to outsmart their lovers when they are cheating with other men.
