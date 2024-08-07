ADVERTISEMENT
Anti-immigration protests in the UK leave Ghanaians trapped in their homes

Pulse Staff

Recently, anti-immigration protests in the United Kingdom have intensified, resulting in some Ghanaians in the country being unable to leave their homes due to safety concerns. The protests, which have grown more violent over the past week, have included incidents of protesters setting fire to hotels housing asylum seekers.

The unrest started late last month, sparked by an anti-immigrant misinformation campaign that stirred anger over a stabbing incident in England, leading to the deaths of three children. On Tuesday, 6 August 2024, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service announced that around 100 individuals had been charged in connection with the violent unrest.

Kofi Marfo, a UK-based Ghanaian journalist with Rainbow Radio UK, expressed his concerns during an interview on JoyNews. He noted the fear among African immigrants, including Ghanaians, who feel threatened by the violent protests.

“They said they’re law-abiding migrants in this country. They do pay or honour their tax obligations and as a result, they don’t see any reason why the actions of one individual committing a heinous criminal activity should affect everyone,” Kofi stated.

“As migrants and people with Ghanaian visas, we believe in peace and tranquillity. They hope this will not get out of hand and will not escalate to a different level,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah, reassured on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show that Ghanaians are safe from the violence.

“Except for one incident where a Ghanaian reported being threatened while taking a bus, there have been no reports of any untoward incidents affecting Ghanaians in the UK,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.

The High Commissioner also mentioned that efforts are ongoing to ensure the continued safety of the Ghanaian community.

“Even as of this morning, our officers are calling around the country, speaking with the leadership of the Ghanaian communities, asking for updates and urging them to encourage Ghanaians in the UK to try and be indoors by 7 pm,” he added.

The situation remains tense as authorities work to restore order and ensure the safety of all residents, regardless of their immigration status.

