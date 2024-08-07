Anti-immigration protests in the UK leave Ghanaians trapped in their homes

These gatherings, initially intended as anti-immigration marches, quickly descended into chaos. Protesters have specifically targeted locations believed to house asylum seekers, such as two Holiday Inn hotels in Rotherham, northern England, and Tamworth, in the Midlands.

Kofi Marfo, a UK-based Ghanaian journalist with Rainbow Radio UK, expressed his concerns during an interview on JoyNews. He noted the fear among African immigrants, including Ghanaians, who feel threatened by the violent protests.

“They said they’re law-abiding migrants in this country. They do pay or honour their tax obligations and as a result, they don’t see any reason why the actions of one individual committing a heinous criminal activity should affect everyone,” Kofi stated.

“As migrants and people with Ghanaian visas, we believe in peace and tranquillity. They hope this will not get out of hand and will not escalate to a different level,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah, reassured on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show that Ghanaians are safe from the violence.

“Except for one incident where a Ghanaian reported being threatened while taking a bus, there have been no reports of any untoward incidents affecting Ghanaians in the UK,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.

The High Commissioner also mentioned that efforts are ongoing to ensure the continued safety of the Ghanaian community.

“Even as of this morning, our officers are calling around the country, speaking with the leadership of the Ghanaian communities, asking for updates and urging them to encourage Ghanaians in the UK to try and be indoors by 7 pm,” he added.