Any Ghanaian earning less than GHS15k must relocate abroad - Canada-Based man

In the interview, the individual argued that GHS15,000 is of little value abroad, particularly in Canada, where he resides. He noted that this amount is the bare minimum that one can expect to earn in Canada and, therefore, it should be the benchmark for anyone considering whether to remain in Ghana or seek opportunities overseas.

He went on to explain the high cost of living abroad, enumerating various basic necessities, such as accommodation, internet, food and transportation, that incur unavoidable expenses. The speaker offered advice to those newly relocated, urging them to prioritise their needs over their wants to avoid living from hand to mouth. His key message was clear: “Anybody living in Ghana who earns less than GHS15,000 a month must relocate abroad if they get the chance.”

This assertion follows closely on the heels of another controversy involving Kofi Gabs, a well-known Ghanaian social media personality residing in the Netherlands. A few months ago, Gabs ignited a significant debate with his comments on the perceived value of educational achievements in Ghana. In a video that went viral, he argued that his Dutch passport held more practical value than a PhD from Ghana, citing his experience of easily obtaining a U.S. visa due to his Dutch citizenship.

Gabs' remarks drew mixed reactions, with many Ghanaians defending the value of advanced degrees from their home country, arguing that academic achievements represent years of hard work and intellectual contribution. The debate underscored the broader conversation about the perceived value of education versus the practical benefits of holding certain citizenships.