Arrested man in court for stealing girlfriend’s Bible and pillow after she denied him sex

He was charged with stealing and handling stolen property to which he pleaded guilty.

Otieno appeared before Makadara Law Courts presided over by Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi where his charges were read to him.

Briefs of the case:

The prosecution team told the court that Otieno visited Songore's house and requested breakfast.

After eating breakfast, then asked for sex, but she declined the request, which triggered an argument that escalated.

Otieno slapped Songore and she fled the house for safety.

Songore said when she returned to the house later in the company of a relative, she could not locate some of her belongings.

She asked Otieno about the whereabouts of the items but he only insulted her. She then decided to lodge a complaint with the police.

A search for the items in Otieno's house which lasted for two days discovered them in his possession.

In other news, two Instagram content creators have been sentenced to ten and a half years imprisonment by an Iranian court for dancing in public and a video of it being shared online.

The convicts, Astiyazh Haghighi, 21, and Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, 22who are engaged, with plans to get married, are both full-time content creators on Instagram, each with nearly a million followers.

The video that caused their imprisonment was posted online in October 2022. It shows them dancing in the street in the capital’s Azadi Square, one of the sites of anti-government protests, which translates as “Freedom Square,”. The square is said to be a historic epicentre of protests in Iran, which is also used by pro-government Iranians to commemorate the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

Branch 15 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court charged the couple with “encouraging corruption, assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting national security and spreading propaganda” against the Islamic Republic, based on which it jailed them on January 29, reports say.