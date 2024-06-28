Asante-Akyem youth shock mourners by parading deceased friend at funeral

The youth made headlines by carrying the deceased on their shoulders and parading the body around the funeral grounds. The unusual act was met with enthusiastic support and cheers from attendees, creating a spectacle that quickly went viral.
A surprising event at a funeral in Asante-Akyem Akutuase has left the community in shock.
Videos of the incident have ignited a wave of reactions on social media. Many users expressed shock and disapproval, questioning the appropriateness and respectfulness of the act.
Max4matic (@MaxBoYY1) tweeted, "All shades of wrong. SMH,"
Others, however, reacted with humour and lightheartedness. Eric Boateng 🇬🇭🇩🇪 (@ericboatenggh) commented highlighting the diverse cultural and personal perspectives on funeral practices, "Can’t he wake up and sound one person 😂,"
The event also sparked broader discussions about cultural norms and societal values. 1,000,000.00 🆇 SZN💎 (@WeGetMission) suggested that such acts reflect poorly on the community and hinder progress., "When we say the Ashantis are dragging Ghana back, they don’t want to accept it. 😭😭😭😭"
KOFI $IKA£NA 👑 (@SIKAENA1) on the other hand, simply noted, "Ago wake up sound one person,"
This unconventional display has sparked a heated debate about cultural practices and respect for the deceased, highlighting the diverse perspectives within Ghanaian society.