Asante-Akyem youth shock mourners by parading deceased friend at funeral

Videos of the incident have ignited a wave of reactions on social media. Many users expressed shock and disapproval, questioning the appropriateness and respectfulness of the act.

Max4matic (@MaxBoYY1) tweeted, "All shades of wrong. SMH,"

Others, however, reacted with humour and lightheartedness. Eric Boateng 🇬🇭🇩🇪 (@ericboatenggh) commented highlighting the diverse cultural and personal perspectives on funeral practices, "Can’t he wake up and sound one person 😂,"

The event also sparked broader discussions about cultural norms and societal values. 1,000,000.00 🆇 SZN💎 (@WeGetMission) suggested that such acts reflect poorly on the community and hinder progress., "When we say the Ashantis are dragging Ghana back, they don’t want to accept it. 😭😭😭😭"

KOFI $IKA£NA 👑 (@SIKAENA1) on the other hand, simply noted, "Ago wake up sound one person,"

