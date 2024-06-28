ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Asante-Akyem youth shock mourners by parading deceased friend at funeral

Gideon Nicholas Day

A surprising event at a funeral in Asante-Akyem Akutuase has left the community in shock.

Asante-Akyem youth shock mourners by parading deceased friend at funeral
Asante-Akyem youth shock mourners by parading deceased friend at funeral

The youth made headlines by carrying the deceased on their shoulders and parading the body around the funeral grounds. The unusual act was met with enthusiastic support and cheers from attendees, creating a spectacle that quickly went viral.

Recommended articles

Videos of the incident have ignited a wave of reactions on social media. Many users expressed shock and disapproval, questioning the appropriateness and respectfulness of the act.

Max4matic (@MaxBoYY1) tweeted, "All shades of wrong. SMH,"

ADVERTISEMENT

Others, however, reacted with humour and lightheartedness. Eric Boateng 🇬🇭🇩🇪 (@ericboatenggh) commented highlighting the diverse cultural and personal perspectives on funeral practices, "Can’t he wake up and sound one person 😂,"

The event also sparked broader discussions about cultural norms and societal values. 1,000,000.00 🆇 SZN💎 (@WeGetMission) suggested that such acts reflect poorly on the community and hinder progress., "When we say the Ashantis are dragging Ghana back, they don’t want to accept it. 😭😭😭😭"

KOFI $IKA£NA 👑 (@SIKAENA1) on the other hand, simply noted, "Ago wake up sound one person,"

ADVERTISEMENT

This unconventional display has sparked a heated debate about cultural practices and respect for the deceased, highlighting the diverse perspectives within Ghanaian society.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The victim's family hope for her safe return [Punch]

Armed men kidnap pregnant woman due for delivery on her way to the hospital

Driver bags life sentence for kidnapping, sexually abusing 10-year-old girl

Driver bags life sentence for kidnapping, sexually abusing 10-year-old girl

University of Ghana

UG: Limann hall tutor and students caught in GH₵106,800 room allocation scam

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula in his office

Speaker Wetangula shares next steps after Ruto declined to sign Finance Bill 2024