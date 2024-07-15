Boarding school headmaster sexually defiles 12-year-old male student

Chief Magistrate, E.Kubeinje, ordered that Ogunbiyi be kept at the facility pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions. The court did not take the plea of Ogunbiyi.

Kubeinje, however, adjourned the case until July 24, for mention. The Prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem had earlier told the court that the suspect committed the offence sometime on June 18 between the hours of 10:00 pm and 11:30 pm.

Iberedem said that the incident happened at St Francis Catholic Secondary School located at Idimu Road, Ikotun-Lagos. The prosecutor alleged that the suspect, who is a housemaster in the school, sexually assaulted the boy.