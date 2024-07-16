Businessman considers 'tree office' as rent jumps from GHC1500 to GHC10k per month

"Our office rent was GHC1500/month. Rent is due. Landlord says Ghana is hard so rent has increased to GHC10k/month. Take it or leave!" he wrote.

Pulse Ghana

The post quickly gained traction, resonating with many who face similar challenges in Ghana's tough economic climate. One of his followers had suggested he sat under a tree and use the space.

True to his word, Sesi was later seen working under a tree with his laptop.

"As one of my followers has rightly pointed out, we don't even need an office as I usually just work from under a tree. I just have to find some big tree on KNUST campus and move my whole team to just work from there. Easy GHC10k saved.😂😂"

He commented on the adaptability of his work style, stating, "One of the things I like about my work is I can work from anywhere, including under a tree."

The humorous post underscores a serious issue many small business owners face in Ghana: the rising cost of office space.

In addition to his creative solution, Sesi is actively seeking a new office space. He posted a call for help on social media: "Looking for a reasonably priced space in Kumasi, preferably around KNUST, to use as an office. Please reach out if you have any leads."

Sesi's light-hearted approach has drawn attention to the need for more affordable office options.

The current economic climate in Ghana is presenting significant challenges for entrepreneurs, with rising costs and inflationary pressures pushing many to the brink of closure. Business owners need to grapple with increasing operational expenses, particularly rent, utilities, and raw materials, which are eroding profit margins and making sustainability difficult.

This economic strain is driving a wave of business closures, highlighting the urgent need for more supportive policies and affordable resources to sustain entrepreneurial ventures.