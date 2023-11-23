Carpenter whose 5 daughters were killed by trailer truck cries for justice

He lamented that he has been moving from one office to another seeking justice for his deceased children but his efforts have not yielded any result.

“It has been five since I have tried to get justice for my girls, yet no one appears to be interested,” he is quoted to have said.

He recounted that he was simply called to be informed that his girls had been run down, which resulted in their immediate death. He added that the truck that killed them was tolled from the scene and that there hasn't been any sign of it since, saying that all efforts to hold the driver accountable have failed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The carpenter took advantage of the chance to request assistance from the government to find and prosecute perpetrators.

The poor father made these remarks when he joined “Accident Victims Support Ghana”, a group of persons who have also been denied justice and are victims of traffic accidents.

Rev. Cyril Crabbe, the non-governmental organization's founder, requested funding to assist accident victims.

“People will repair their cars but how about repairing human beings, how about making sure somebody who never paid to be in such a position now finds himself there? The driver could be free but what about the victim,” he quizzed.

It is unclear if the matter was reported to the police and what their investigation revealed.