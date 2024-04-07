Central Region: Suspected lesbians escape gang-rape in Nyakrom

Unknown to her, certain Muslim youth in the same community had been monitoring Hadia amid suspicion of her being a lesbian after two SHS girls in the same area accused her of trying to ‘woo’ them.

Also, she always got many female visitors but nobody ever seen her with a man.

So they concluded the visiting friend was one of her same sex partners and decided to ‘teach them a lesson’ and the plot was to capture the two and gang-rape them in order to as they claimed, exorcise the lesbianism spirit.

They did, in fact, succeed in catching the two ‘lovebirds’ after apparently seeing them fondling and kissing at a local restaurant and threatened to carry out their gang-rape intentions after ‘arresting’ the alleged couple.

Luck however was on the side of the two women when people in the community led by the security man at the restaurant, who had got wind of the wicked plot, tried to intervene by asking where they were taking the girls to, and in the ensuing confrontation, Hadia and her friend managed to escape in a getaway taxi.

After fleeing along with her alleged partner, she has apparently since gone into hiding, many believe in Accra for fear of her life, leaving behind her rented room and properties afraid to return as the agile youth always go to her house to chant and threaten that they are waiting for her to come so they can attack her and carry out their intentions.