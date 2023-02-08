Church of England launches project to stop referring to God as ‘He’, ‘Him’ and ‘Our Father’

The news outlet reports that the move follows a question asked by Rev Joanna Stobart, vicar of Ilminster and Whitelackington in Somerset at the synod.

The man of God wants a “more inclusive language” by which God is referred to in Church of England services to portray the creator in a “non-gendered way”.

A spokesman for the Church of England told Sky News that there has been a greater interest in exploring new language in the last 20 years.

He however added that there were no plans to “abolish or substantially revise currently authorised liturgies”.

“Christians have recognised since ancient times that God is neither male nor female, yet the variety of ways of addressing and describing God found in scripture has not always been reflected in our worship.

“As part of its regular programme of work for the next five years, the Liturgical Commission has asked the faith and order commission to work with it on looking at these questions.

“No such changes could be made without extensive legislation,” the spokesman said, as quoted by sky news.

One of the people who would love to see God referred to in a gender-neutral terms is Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby who said as far back as 2008 that “God is not male or female. God is not definable”.

Rev Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield and vice chair of the Liturgical Commission, which prepares forms of service, said the project will begin this spring.

The Liturgical Commission and another Church of England body, the Faith and Order Commission which advises on theology will be working together on the project for the next five years, reports say.