Police pushed cannabis into his throat in our absence - Shadrach's sister alleges

According to the controversial autopsy report, the young man died from asphyxiation, adding eight zipped bags containing dry leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs tied in a piece of black polythene bag were found stuck on his throat.

A statement issued by the police on Tuesday, February 8 said their pathologist held a meeting with interested parties in the case to explain the post-mortem examination to them, and everyone was on the same page with the procedure.

“At the meeting, the parties were given the option to have the post-mortem examination conducted by a pathologist of their choice, but they all agreed that the Police Pathologist should conduct the examination,” the statement said.

The police added that after the autopsy which they believe was conducted transparently, it was discovered that the zipped bags which were stuck in the throat of the deceased contained “dry leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs tied in a piece of black polythene” which were “submitted for forensic examination, in the presence of all the interested parties” and they tested positive for cannabis.

But Perpetual Didier alleged that the police conducted the autopsy in an opaque manner and that her family suspects they must have done something fishy to absolve themselves of complicity in her brother’s death.

“…they could have opened his mouth and placed the rubber with weed in his throat when they brought him from West Hills Mall because they can do it. If it was in his stomach, that means he swallowed it himself but if they are saying it is in his throat, that means somebody could have put it in there.

“We want to see real evidence and not what the doctor is saying because the doctor is from the police,” classfmonline.com quotes her as saying.

She added that the family will only accept an independent post-mortem report because the police who are a party to the case cannot be trusted to do an impartial job.

“We are against the police but our brother’s body was with the police, how?” she quizzed. “We want the West Hills Mall to provide us videos of all that happened: how my brother entered the mall, how the police contacted him, how the police tried to bully him, they should show us evidence of when he was swallowing that rubber…we believe somebody forced the thing down his throat because the corpse was not with the family, so, someone could sneak inside the morgue and put that thing in his throat.”