Company driver returns to work the next day after $50m lottery win, says 'I can’t leave'

Andreas Kamasah

A 60-year-old driver of a catering company who suddenly became a multimillionaire after winning a $50 million lottery has refused to leave his job to enjoy his wealth with his family, saying the company would suffer in his absence.

Pierre Richer, a Canadian man reportedly won the Lotto Max draw on October 6 after buying a $10 lottery ticket while shopping for Thanksgiving dinner at a local Super C grocery store.

Considering that he has been working all his life to make money, one would have thought that the sexagenarian would have resigned from his daily routine job and go into retirement to enjoy his sudden wealth with his family. However, Richer insisted on keeping his job, saying the company’s shipping department, where he doubles head, would suffer a vacuum if he left.

He disclosed at a press conference hosted by Loto-Québec on Thursday that his wife and daughter were the first to hear about the good news and he returned home from work to meet an electrifying excitement.

However, uncharacteristic of lottery winners, the unexpected wealth didn’t mean much to Ricer.

“I walked into the room and they told me. I said 'OK,' and then walked out,” he is quoted to have said at the press conference.

What is even more shocking is the fact that he returned to work the next day as though nothing significant had happened to his life.

“I can’t leave them alone in the dark. Without me there, the shipping department is not feasible. I feel the same. Nothing has changed,” Richer explained his indifference.

Asked how he intends to spend the money since he wouldn’t stop waking up at 4:30 a.m. every day to go to work while his wealth lies in his bank account, he said he and his family have a plan.

“Our plan is to buy a house, a new car, and that's basically it, and then they go on vacation. I'm not a person who goes on vacation, so I'll let them go on vacation,” Richer revealed.

His story has aroused mixed reactions, with some people expressing admiration for his modesty and the choice of fulfilment over money, while others say he must retire to enjoy his wealth because life is short.

