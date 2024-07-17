RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Impeached Shaibu sheds tears of joy as court reinstates him as Edo deputy governor

The judge held that the allegation on which the House of Assembly based the impeachment proceedings was untenable in law.

Court reinstates Edo Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu [Punch Newspaper]

Justice James Omotosho, in a judgment, ordered his reinstatement to office because the Edo State House of Assembly failed to comply with due process in the purported impeachment.

The judge, therefore, ordered the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police to provide him with needed security to enable him to resume office and perform the functions of the office until the end of his tenure.

Justice Omotosho equally set aside the appointment of another deputy governor in the place of Shaibu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shaibu, who was in court, shed tears of joy upon hearing the judge’s pronouncements.

