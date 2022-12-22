Court sentences 2 siblings to death by hanging for killing radio station staff

According to pulse.ng, Justice Okogbule Gbasam of Degema High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State handed down the heftiest sentence to the siblings after convicting them.

“Justice Gbasam based his judgment on the confessional statements made by the defendants to the Police.

“In his ruling, the Judge said from the evidence presented to the court, it was clear to him that the defendants were the last persons with the deceased before her death.

“The two defendants who are indigenes of Akwa Ibom State were said to have picked late Okorie along East-West road on April 10, 2015, on her way from Abakiliki in Ebonyi state, to visit her sister in Port Harcourt.

“However, while the vehicle was in motion along East-West Road on Axis of Tai local government area of Rivers State, the first defendant, Godwin reportedly pushed late Okorie out, leading to her death,” the news outlet reports.

The court’s judgement pleased the Principal State Counsel, Deinma Tamuno-Opubo of the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Rivers State Ministry of Justice.