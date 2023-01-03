Michael Blackson commissions 'free for all' school built in his village Agona Nsaba (photos)

The school which is named ‘The Michael Blackson Academy’, is a three-storey complex which has lots of classrooms and other amenities to make teaching and learning smooth and enjoyable.

In early 2020, the 49-year-old actor cut the sod for the construction of the school. Then in December of 2022, he took to Twitter to hint at its readiness and announced the date for the commissioning.

“After 2 yrs it’s finally done and the kids in my village will get free education, free uniforms and free everything. The only thing they have to pay for is pay attention to their teachers. I couldn’t have done this without my fans, every time you bought a ticket to my show you helped a kid. Thanks to the village of Nsaba Agone where my blood line started, Thanks to my mom for following God’s plan and raising me with the fear of God.

“Thanks to Liberia, Nigeria and America for raising me and Thank God for my homeland of Ghana. This is just the beginning of what I’ve always wanted to do, help unfortunate kids around the world. January 3rd you all invited to the ribbon cutting of Michael Blackson Academy,” Michael Blackson wrote.

Reports indicate that the commissioning of the ‘The Michael Blackson Academy’ has indeed taken place. Ghanaian blogger, Kobby Kyei wrote on his Twitter page: “Grand Commissioning Of Michael Blackson Academy at Agona Nsaba in the Central Region.”