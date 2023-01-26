Bishop Charles Agyinasare says his investment suffered haircut in Debt Exchange (video)

He likened the current economic mess to a similar situation in biblical times when the Bible in Genesis 47:15 says Egypt and Canaan faced a severe economic crisis.

“And when money failed in the land of Egypt, and in the land of Canaan, all the Egyptians came unto Joseph, and said, Give us bread: for why should we die in thy presence? for the money faileth,” the Bible says.

Speaking to his congregation members, Bishop Agyinasare lamented that the economic situation being experienced in Ghana is getting out of hand.

“Our money is failing, if it has not already failed. Because our banks cannot even pay people bonds – risk-free bonds,” he cried.

The man of God continued by recounting how his investment has also suffered a haircut and it has become difficult to recover the remainder from the financial institution.

“I am going to give you my personal testimony. I have an instrument with a certain financial institution, with a bank and I have raised this investment to GHC106,000. And I said I am taking my money.

“They said to me, there are going to pay me GHC1,000 every week. That means that the GHC106,000 will take me 106 weeks. And when I said they should do something about it they said it is because it is even you Archbishop. Because some people come to our bank and they weep.

“With the restructuring, we are doing, some people's monies will take 30 years to be paid,” the bishop said.