Doctor and nurses arrested over missing placenta and umbilical cord

The newborn's mother, C.B.A. Williams, a teacher at Orota Secondary School in Odo-Owa, Oke-Ero, recounted her experience. She was admitted to the hospital while in labor and gave birth around 7:00 pm. Nurse Adeloye initially attended to her, confirming her labor before moving her to the delivery room, where Nurse Alabi and Ward Attendant Toyin Adewumi assisted in the delivery.

Williams reported that after her baby was born, the hospital discharged her the next morning but did not return the placenta and umbilical cord, instead handing her a bag of personal items.

“I was feeling some labour pains on Sunday and I got to the Cottage hospital, some minutes past 1:00 pm on Sunday, and told the particular Nurse Adeloye I met on duty that I was having contractions. She was the one that attended to me after confirming that I was truly in labour."

“She took me into the labour room and asked me to wait because I still had more time. Not quite long after I came, the doctor also came in and instructed the nurse to usher me into the labour room."

“In the course of the delivery, it was one nurse Alabi who took the delivery, and nurse Adeloye and the Ward Attendant identified as Mrs Toyin were the three people present,” She is reported to have said

This omission led to escalating tensions in the community.

Local authorities intervened when attempts to resolve the matter internally failed, and community elders had to calm the agitated youths who suspected foul play and were ready to burn down the hospital.

