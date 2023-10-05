Doctor given army uniform and AK47, sent to battlefield for criticizing Burkinabe President

According to a Twitter user, @ZagazOlaMakama who is reported to be a security analyst, the doctor was arrested and sent to the battlefield to experience terrorism closely since he knew how to handle the situation better.

“In Burkina Faso, a Doctor Criticized the President Captain Ibrahim Traoré that he was incapable of tackling terrorism in the country.

“The doctor was invited and sent to the frontline to see the reality of terrorism closely.

“Do you think Nigerian Military should do the same?” @ZagazOlaMakama wrote.

Photos emerged online showing the doctor wearing his white laboratory coat with a stethoscope around his neck before the alleged conscription and another one in which he is seen in a military uniform while holding an AK47 gun.

Captain Ibrahim Traoré led a group of soldiers to overthrow Roch Marc Kaboré in January 2022, citing insecurity among other things, and has since been the Burkina Faso President. But apparently, the doctor didn’t think the president was effectively addressing the problems for which he and his colleagues ousted Kaboré, hence his open criticism.