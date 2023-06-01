Doctor loses job after prescribing ice cream and video games to boy who had a sore throat

Odditycentral.com reports the unhappy mother as accusing the doctor of unprofessionalism.

“He started writing the prescription without examining my son, without looking at his throat, without examining his chest, without anything.

“Then he asked my son if he liked ice cream, and he said yes. He asked if chocolate or strawberry, and my son replied chocolate. But I never imagined that he wrote ice cream on the prescription. But he did prescribe the ice cream and daily sessions of the mobile video game Free Fire,” the news outlet quotes Priscila as saying.

According to her, when she saw the doctor writing drugs like amoxicillin, ibuprofen, dipyrone, prednisolone, and N-acetylcysteine, as well as ice cream and daily sessions of gaming on the prescription form, it didn’t occur to her that he was serious.

She added that it was only the next day after visiting the hospital that the boy’s aunt noticed the ice cream and video game in the last two lines at the bottom of the prescription form.

The prescription form was then filmed and posted to Facebook, which sparked mixed reactions, with some people saying the doctor’s prescription was not entirely out of place, while others say it was out of the ordinary.