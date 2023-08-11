Doctors dislocate man’s jaw to remove light bulb stuck in his mouth in online challenge (video)

He had first visited firefighters at the Yuyao City Fire and Rescue Brigade, in Zhejiang, China to seek help but the officers could not do anything about his situation.

When he entered the Yuyao People’s Hospital, he had a t-shirt covering his mouth and could not express himself to the doctors. When the cover was removed from his face, they saw an LED light bulb sticking out of his mouth. He couldn’t open his mouth enough for the glass bulb to safely bypass his teeth, and he couldn’t swallow either.

ADVERTISEMENT

The health workers, realizing the precarious nature of Chen’s case, decided to use special implements to free him from the situation to avoid the glass bulb bursting and hurting him in the process.