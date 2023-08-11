A video shows the man, identified only as Mr Chen, stormed the emergency room of a Zhejiang hospital to seek help after all efforts to ease himself from the pain proved futile.
Doctors dislocate man’s jaw to remove light bulb stuck in his mouth in online challenge (video)
Doctors had to use a special mouth opener to dislocate a man’s jaw to remove a light bulb that got stuck in his mouth after attempting an online challenge.
He had first visited firefighters at the Yuyao City Fire and Rescue Brigade, in Zhejiang, China to seek help but the officers could not do anything about his situation.
When he entered the Yuyao People’s Hospital, he had a t-shirt covering his mouth and could not express himself to the doctors. When the cover was removed from his face, they saw an LED light bulb sticking out of his mouth. He couldn’t open his mouth enough for the glass bulb to safely bypass his teeth, and he couldn’t swallow either.
The health workers, realizing the precarious nature of Chen’s case, decided to use special implements to free him from the situation to avoid the glass bulb bursting and hurting him in the process.
After managing to save him, Chen disclosed to the doctors that he had seen a video online in which some people were engaged in the light bulb swallowing challenge and he decided to do the same.
