ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Dramatic daylight robbery and gun battle with police at Spintex sparks reactions

Andreas Kamasah

A dramatic daylight robbery unfolded at the Pan African Savings and Loans, located adjacent to FBN Bank on the bustling Spintex road in Accra.

File photo: Armed robbers
File photo: Armed robbers

According to eyewitness reports, two young armed robbers meticulously trailed an individual carrying a bag full of cash to the bank.

Recommended articles

The robbers, who had been lurking around the Top Pharmacy opposite the bank, seized the opportune moment to strike upon spotting their target. In a swift and brazen move, they confronted the individual and demanded the cash.

Armed robber
Armed robber DCX

The situation quickly escalated as the police arrived on the scene, resulting in an intense exchange of gunfire between the officers and the robbers. Despite the police efforts, the robbers managed to escape with the stolen cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitnesses at the scene expressed concerns over the police response time, suggesting that a delay might have contributed to the robbers' successful getaway. "The police took longer than expected to respond," said one witness, "which gave the robbers enough time to execute their plan and escape."

Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the incident, although the brazen nature of the robbery has left many in the community shaken.

Investigations are ongoing to track down the criminals, and the public has been urged to provide vital information about the suspects or the incident to help law enforcement authorities arrest them and bring them to justice. The robbery has highlighted concerns about security and the effectiveness of police response in the area, sparking a call for increased vigilance and improved safety measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has not yet released any statement about the incident.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jonah had no case to answer, but he spent 4 extra years awaiting trial in prison [Ejiro Eyanohonre]

Jonah sat in prison awaiting trial 4 years after he should have already been released

Pascal Okafor Ezugwu, a 32-year-old Nigerian,

Nigerian sentenced to 10 years for cocaine smuggling

Watching ladies' beads can prolong lifespan of men

Watching ladies' beads can prolong lifespan of men - CEO of KAMA Group

Alleged cable thief dances to Shatta Wale's song to entertain victims

Alleged cable thief dances to Shatta Wale's song to entertain victims (video)